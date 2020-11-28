PM asks PTI AJK chief to start poll campaign

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry to start the campaign for upcoming elections in the region.

To this effect, former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and President PTI Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood had a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister. On this occasion, Imran said that we stand with Kashmiris and will continue to support them at every level. “We will raise our voice at every forum against the ongoing Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and bring India to a defensive position. We will continue our efforts at the international level for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination,” the prime minister maintained. Barrister Sultan Mehmood congratulated Imran Khan on PTI’s victory in Gilgit-Baltistan elections and also briefed him on the political situation in Azad Kashmir.

Imran said although they campaigned late in Gilgit-Balsitan but in Azad Kashmir, we will start working on it forthwith. Barrister Sultan Mehmood thanked PM Imran Khan for giving Insaf Health Card to every person in Azad Kashmir.

On this occasion, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry invited PM Imran Khan to the launching ceremony of Insaf Health Card in Azad Kashmir.