Qureshi warns against spoilers of Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday had a meeting with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar on the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niger’s capital Niamey. Qureshi warned against spoilers who did not wish to see return of peace in the region.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on Afghan peace process and measures to strengthen Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations.

Qureshi extended condolences to his Afghan counterpart over recent terrorist attacks in Kabul and Bamiyan and reiterated Pakistan’s sincere efforts in support of Afghan peace process, the foreign minister of Afghanistan expressed gratitude for the prime minister’s support for reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan.