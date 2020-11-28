CJCSC meets Tajik president, ministers, discusses issues of mutual interest

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Friday called on Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon during his official visit to the country.

He also held separate meetings with Defence Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, Minister for Internal Affairs Colonel General Rakhimozoda Ramazon Khamro and Chairman State Committee of National Security Colonel General Yatimov Saymumin Sattorovich.

During the meetings, both sides discussed various areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment, particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

They also discussed measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed their pledge to continue forging deeper ties.

The chairman JCSC said Pakistan is keen to expand bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Tajikistan. The two sides lauded professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Ministry of Defence, the chairman JCSC was presented guard of honour by a contingent of Tajikistan’s armed forces.