Police post blown up in Takht Bhai

TAKHT BHAI: Suspected militants blew up a police post at Chato Pul in the limits of Lundkhwar Police Station, sources said on Friday. The sources said that an explosion was caused by placing explosives near the rear wall of the police post. However, no loss of life was reported. The blast was heard far and wide. A heavy continent of the police arrived at the spot after the explosion. The police launched a search operation after the attack on the police post, but no arrests were made.