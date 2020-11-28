close
Sat Nov 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 28, 2020

Police post blown up in Takht Bhai

Top Story

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 28, 2020

TAKHT BHAI: Suspected militants blew up a police post at Chato Pul in the limits of Lundkhwar Police Station, sources said on Friday. The sources said that an explosion was caused by placing explosives near the rear wall of the police post. However, no loss of life was reported. The blast was heard far and wide. A heavy continent of the police arrived at the spot after the explosion. The police launched a search operation after the attack on the police post, but no arrests were made.

Latest News

More From Top Story