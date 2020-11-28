Iran top nuclear scientist killed in attack

TEHRAN: An Iranian nuclear scientist died in hospital from wounds suffered during an attack by "armed terrorists" on Friday, the country’s defence ministry said in a statement. The scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was "seriously wounded" when assailants targeted his car before being engaged in a gunfight with his security team, the statement said. It added that Fakhrizadeh, who headed the defence ministry’s research and innovation organisation, was later "martyred" after medics failed to revive him. “Unfortunately, the medical team did not succeed in reviving him, and a few minutes ago, this manager and scientist achieved the high status of martyrdom after years of effort and struggle,” a statement by Iran’s armed forces carried by state media said.

A military adviser to the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution has accused Israel of assassinating the country’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. According to Press TV, Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan said Tel Aviv is trying to provoke war. Meanwhile, Minister of Defense Brigadier-General Amir Hatami: Martyr Fakhrizadeh had high scientific prestige and long-term background in innovation.