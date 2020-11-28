Punjab authorities asked to consult MPs in executing uplift projects

LALAMUSA: Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Friday directed authorities concerned to consult lawmakers in executing uplift projects. Addressing a meeting with lawmakers and other officials, the commissioner asked officials to take advantage of the services of active social workers to improve sanitation in urban areas.

He said the administration of Superstore Relief Package of Gujrat should be encouraged to mitigate the impact of inflation in other districts. The commissioner stated this while inspecting Samaa to Dinga Bypass.

The commissioner said the project of Samaa to Dinga Gujrat Bypass is a mega project for the development of district Gujrat. The commissioner asked all departments to extend cooperation to complete the project.

RPO Gujranwala Riaz Nazir Gara directed district police to make reconciliation committees active and functional. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Jappa briefed the commissioner on physical and financial progress about running projects. DPO Gujrat Umar Salamat briefed the commissioner on law and order situation.

MPAs Chaudhry Saleem Sarwar Jora, Mian Akhtar Hayat, Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, Chaudhry Shujaat Nawaz Ajnala, Zahoor Elahi House Representative Qazi Saifullah Khalid, MNA Syed Faiz ul Hassan's representative Syed Habib Haider Shah, ADC Finance Zaheer Liaqat, SP Muhammad Imran, Deputy Director Development Jahangir Butt, PSO to Commissioner Nadeem Butt and others were also present on the occasion.