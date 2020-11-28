Operation against encroachments on Warsak Road conducted

PESHAWAR: For ensuring smooth traffic flow on the roads and to address public complaints, the traffic police Friday removed encroachments from Warsak Road and took dozens of handcarts, vehicles and motorcycles parked in No Parking Zones into possession.

On the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbass Majeed Marwat, DSP Traffic Hazratullah along with traffic jawans conducted a crackdown against encroachment’s mafia on busiest Warsak Road.

He also warned strict action against encroachers saying that the encroachment was hampering the free flow of traffic, so it was our social responsibility to don’t exceed our legal jurisdiction of property.

Meanwhile, CTO Abbass Marwat distributed cash prizes and commendable certificates among best professionals of the traffic police in a ceremony held at traffic headquarters. The best performers were Irfan, Kamran, Nasir, Hamayun, Khurshid and Naveed for showing extra exuberance during performing their duties.