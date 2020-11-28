Outlaw killed in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: An outlaw was killed in an exchange of fire with police in the limits of Gambilla Police Station on Friday, officials said.

They said that the in-charge of Gambila Police Station, Shafqatullah Khan, was tipped off that the accused, Asifullah Shah, along with his two accomplices, Sadar Ayub and an unknown outlaw, was heading to Bachkan Ahmadzai.

Taking immediate action, a police team set up a barricade near the canal to arrest the outlaws. Officials said the criminals resorted to open fire on the police and the accused, Asifullah Shah, was killed in the ensuing gunbattle. However, his other accomplices managed to escape.

Asifullah Shah was wanted by the Naurang and Bannu police in cases of robbery and attempted murder. The police seized a Kalashnikov and magazines from the spot.