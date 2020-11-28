Main accused in murder case held

KOHAT: The police here on Friday arrested the main accused in the murder case

of a man, who was serving in the police in Qatar, sources said.

The sources said that the accused and his five accomplices, who had already been arrested, killed Faisal Haroon Qureshi in Hayat Shaheed Colony on the Pindi-Kohat Road in February this year during a robbery bid.

Faisal Haroon was serving in the police force in Qatar and had arrived here on leave when the accused killed him when he offered resistance during a robbery.

The police had arrested the five accomplices of the main accused identified as Haji Badshah. They had fled to Karachi after committing the crime.

Three of the accused had been arrested from Karachi while two were arrested a couple of days ago in Kohat.