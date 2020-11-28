Shopkeepers warned against overcharging

PESHAWAR: The district administration of Chitral is taking measures to ensure availability of quality essential commodities at affordable prices to masses.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mustooj Shah Adnan along with relevant officials of the food department paid a surprise visit to the fruit and vegetable market and inspected prices and quality of commodities.

He also directed the shopkeepers to comply with SOPs as notified by the government to stop the spread of Covid-19. He said that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who were selling daily use commodities for more than the official rates or violating SOPs.

He said that the district administration was committed to extend relief to the common man by provision of essential commodities at affordable rates.