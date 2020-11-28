Kidnapper arrested; girl recovered

LAHORE:Police claimed to have arrested a kidnapper and recovered a 23-year-old girl from his possession. Wasim Mehmood had allegedly abducted a girl from Gulshan-e-Iqbal three months ago. The girl was on her way home with Rs14.7 million in cash, mobile phones and a laptop. Cash, mobile phones and laptops have been recovered from the accused. It is noteworthy that the abductee was married to one Muhammad Iqbal.