Sat Nov 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2020

Kidnapper arrested; girl recovered

Lahore

LAHORE:Police claimed to have arrested a kidnapper and recovered a 23-year-old girl from his possession. Wasim Mehmood had allegedly abducted a girl from Gulshan-e-Iqbal three months ago. The girl was on her way home with Rs14.7 million in cash, mobile phones and a laptop. Cash, mobile phones and laptops have been recovered from the accused. It is noteworthy that the abductee was married to one Muhammad Iqbal.

