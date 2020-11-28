Kidnapper arrested; girl recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Police claimed to have arrested a kidnapper and recovered a 23-year-old girl from his possession. Wasim Mehmood had allegedly abducted a girl from Gulshan-e-Iqbal three months ago. The girl was on her way home with Rs14.7 million in cash, mobile phones and a laptop. Cash, mobile phones and laptops have been recovered from the accused. It is noteworthy that the abductee was married to one Muhammad Iqbal.