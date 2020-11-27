Court issues arrest warrants for members of Ahad Cheema’s family

LAHORE: An accountability court Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for family members of Ahad Cheema, former director general of LDA, in assets beyond means case. The court issued warrants for Ahad Cheema’s wife Saima Ahad, mother and others.

Accountability court judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Ahad Khan Cheema. To a court query, Ahad Cheema said he did not know the whereabouts of his family members.

He also told the court that his brother-in-law had died, in response to another court query. Subsequently, the court ordered the arrest of all “benamidars” and ordered fortheir production on November 30.

The NAB has alleged that Ahad Cheema has accumulated assets in and outside the country beyond his known sources of income. It said the illegal assets possessed by Cheema valued over Rs600 million. The reference said the bureaucrat also held “benami” properties in the names of his wife and other family members.