Fri Nov 27, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2020

Rapist gets life term

National

Our Correspondent
November 27, 2020

SUKKUR: The Model Criminal Court of First Additional Sessions Judge, Jacobabad, Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, handed down life imprisonment and Rs100,000 fine to Gul Muhammed Tunio for raping a child in Jacobabad in 2017.

The Model Criminal Court, after after examining the FIR, statements of eye witnesses, investigation report and evidence, awarded life term with Rs100,000 fine to Gul Muhammed Tunio accused of raping a child in Jacobabad in 2017. The convict would undergo one more year of detention if he fails to pay the fine. Following the verdict, the convict was shifted to the Central jail, Larkana.

