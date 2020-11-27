Man dies of Corona in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: A man died of coronavirus in Jamrud subdivision on Thursday, a health professional said. Shahid Khan Afridi, who conducts corona tests voluntarily in the area, told this scribe that one Haji Gul Shad Afridi, 40, a resident of Jamrud, had tested positive a few weeks ago.

He said the ill-fated man was under-treatment but could not survive. He said it was the first death of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in Khyber district. He said so far they have conducted around 5000 corona tests in which they diagnosed 95 persons corona positive in the district. He advised the corona patients to quarantine themselves at their homes and save lives. He said the second wave seems to be more dangerous.