close
Fri Nov 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 27, 2020

CNG stations in Mansehra to face six-hour gas loadshedding daily

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 27, 2020

MANSEHRA: District administration has announced to suspend gas supply to compressed natural gas (CNG) stations for six hours a day to address the low pressure issue being faced by the domestic consumers in urban parts of the district since the start of rains and snowfall.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan, in compliance with request made by the regional manager Southern Northern Gas Pipelines Limited in Abbottabad, ordered the suspension of CNG to vehicles for three hours each in the morning and evening to pass on a relief to domestic consumers as gas pressure drops drastically since the start of rains and snowfall in Hazara division.

Latest News

More From Pakistan