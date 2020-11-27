Anti-Corruption Academy set up under NAB

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that NAB has established its own Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy at Islamabad on modern lines as it accords high priority to impart modern training to its prosecution and investigation officers.

“Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy would ensure imparting training to newly-inducted NAB officers and train the officers to tackle financial crimes. The new academy will also provide forensic examination and prosecution services to provincial and federal institutions,” he said on Thursday.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said the academy will also put forth suggestions to improve deficiencies and flaws in the system. “It will suggest reforms for ensuring good governance and impeding financial crimes. The academy will also maintain coordination with international agencies regarding financial crimes and investigations. It will work under NAB’s Research and Training Division within the prescribed rules and regulations”

He said the NAB officers and prosecutors are being trained on modern lines on regular basis to help improve their standards of investigations. “The NAB has been tasked to eradicate corruption from the country and proactive and dedicated officers are needed for elimination of corruption. NAB gives importance to capacity enhancement of its officers and a comprehensive plan 2020 has already been devised to improve professional skills of NAB officers. For successful implementation of training programme, the skilled trainers are imperative.”

“The bureau has devised comprehensive refresher courses for capacity building of investigations officers. A close vigil of training process has also been ensured to meet future needs,” he said, adding, “a modern forensic laboratory has been set up at NAB to provide the facilities of analyzing digital forensic, question documents and finger prints.”