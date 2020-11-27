481159 children to be vaccinated in upcoming polio campaign

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss arrangements for upcoming anti-polio campaign scheduled to start from Nov 30.The meeting among others was attended by assistant commissioners, district health officers, EPI coordinators and officials of concerned departments.

Meeting was told that necessary arrangements have been finalized for upcoming polio campaign. It was said that about 481159 children would be vaccinated for which 1722 teams have been constituted under the supervision of 367 area in-charges and 83 medical officers.

Participants were informed that each and every household of the area would be visited to ensure complete vaccination of children.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner urged polio teams to work with dedication and achieve the objectives of anti-polio campaign. He also urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and vaccinate their children against crippling disease that has is a looming threat to the future of next coming generations.