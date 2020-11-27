Prize distribution ceremony at Cadet College Wana

WANA: Annual prize distribution ceremony was arranged at the Cadet College Wana here on Thursday to honour the best performers.

Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IGFC) South, Major-General Umar Bashir was the chief guest on the occasion who distributed certificates, trophies, medals and other prizes among the excelling ones.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGFC said local people and Pak Army jawans laid down their lives to attain peace in the region.

“We have jointly played our part and it is now over to the youth to play their role for the prosperity of Pakistan,” he added.

He maintained that the provision of state-of-the-art educational and co-curricular facilities for the youth was a priority because youth were the country’s future.

The IGFC chief urged the youth to do their best to receive education from such institutions and play a role for the good of the country. He hoped Pakistan would soon achieve new milestones because of the youth of the Waziristan region.

It is pertinent to mention here that the graduates of this college, since its inception in 2011, are now the part of mainstream educational, health and security institutions. There are 60 in the armed forces, 58 in different medical colleges, 70 in different engineering universities while around 195 graduates are serving in government and private institutions in the country.

The year 2020, like previous years, was successful for the Cadet College Wana in terms of educational performance. Five students of the college clinched third, fourth, sixth and tenth positions in Higher Secondary School Certificate examinations of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad. Out of total 101 students, 96 passed the exam with A+ while remaining five with A- grade.