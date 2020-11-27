Bilawal tests Covid positive ahead of PDM’s Multan rally

Ag Agencies

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday tested positive for the coronavirus just days before a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Multan as the Covid-19 pandemic continued its resurgence, claiming 40 lives and infecting more than 3,300 people — the greatest increase in daily cases since July 9.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 and I am self-isolating with mild symptoms,” Bilawal said in an announcement on Twitter and other social media platforms, triggering calls from federal government ministers to the opposition leadership to prioritise people’s safety. “I will continue working from home and will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link.”

The development came as Pakistan’s active Covid-19 infections jumped to 43,963 after 3,306 more people tested positive in the 24-hour-period leading to Thursday. Forty people died of the virus in the same period, according to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

At least 2,485 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country, 284 of who are on ventilator.

The PPP chairman urged people to wear face masks to save themselves and their loved ones from the coronavirus. “See you on the other side IA (Insha’Allah),” he added.

Bilawal’s infection came a day after his political secretary tested positive for the disease, and has thrown his partaking in his sister’s Bakhtawar’s engagement festivities — today — into question. It also casts a pall on the PDM’s Multan rally on Monday in defiance of a government ban on political gatherings. On Wednesday, former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani’s son, Ali Musa Gilani, was taken into police custody along with other PPP workers for allegedly breaking the rules. He was released on bail on Thursday.

Members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sent messages of encouragement to the PP chairman, though their well-wishes were accompanied with advice to stop the political gatherings.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz prayed for Bilawal’s speedy recovery. In a tweet, Faraz said precautionary steps are important to stay safe from the pandemic, adding that the coronavirus “makes no distinction between the leaders and the people”. He also urged opposition leaders to take care of their health as well as the lives of others.

PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed echoed Shibli Faraz’s sentiments. In tweet, while wishing Bilawal well, Javed said: “What cruelty it is to videotape yourself while bringing people to the streets and endangering their lives.” He called on Bilawal to be “conscientious”, calling the gatherings “harmful for the masses”.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa health minister Taimur Jhagra said: “Get well soon, Bilawal Sahib. Best wishes. To everyone sitting on stage at the PDM Jalsa, if in [Khyber] Pakhtunkhwa please call on 1700 KP corona helpline and get yourself tested through our rapid response teams; government of KP cares about everyone’s health; all tests are free of charge. Wear a mask!”

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, meanwhile, advised the PDM leadership to postpone their scheduled public rallies and arrange virtual events via video link. Talking to a private news channel, Fawad wished the PPP chairman a speedy recovery from coronavirus and asked him to exercise caution and protect the elderly population, which was most vulnerable in their Jalsas. The minister urged politicians to avoid “mixing and mingling” and host virtual events as politics and power were connected with people’s lives and well-being.