People have rejected Opp’s narrative, says Tahir Ashrafi

LAHORE:Protection of the ideology of Pakistan is responsibility of every Pakistani. People have rejected the narrative of Opposition against state institutions, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony.

Talking to media here Thursday, Tahir Ashrafi said Kashmir and Palestine were burning issues of the Muslim world and Pakistan would never back from supporting the people of Kashmir and Palestine. Tahir Ashrafi demanded the world leadership take notice on nefarious designs of India as it was patronising terrorist organisations. Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to transform Pakistan on the pattern of the state of Madina and for this purpose, people should also practice the teachings of Sunnah, he added.

The visas issue from Gulf countries would be settled and Pakistanis imprisoned abroad would be released soon, he added. He said that minorities living in Pakistan had all rights equivalent to majority as Constitution of Pakistan categorically defined rights for minorities and Muslims. Responding to another question, he said the school and seminaries students are very dear to us.