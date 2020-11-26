Sindh varsity employees rape child

SUKKUR: The Jamshoro Police arrested four employees of the Sindh University, Jamshoro, suspected to have raped a boy studying in class VIII. The incident came to light when the video of the sexual assault was released on the social media. According to the video recording, the incident happened in Microbiology Department of the university at night. The victim resisted the assault injuring one of the alleged molesters. But this did not deter the sexual predators who dumped the unconscious boy outside his home. Victim's mother filed an FIR of the incident. Acting on the complaint, SSP Jamshoro Anwar Khaitran got the accused arrested. The four were produced before the court that granted police their five-day physical remand. SSP Khaitran has suspended Incharge Police post of the University Society, Ayaz Bhugio, for negligence.