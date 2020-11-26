It’s speaker’s prerogative to issue production orders: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said on Wednesday that it is his prerogative to issue production order of any member of the Assembly, not that of the prime minister. Speaking in Geo News programme Capital Talk hosted by Hamid Mir, Asad Qaiser said he decided about production order of any member of National Assembly keeping in view the prevailing circumstances. He said the opposition has previously attended the sessions of the parliamentary committee on coronavirus, but they skipped Wednesday’s meeting. He said the opposition should have attended the meeting. He said he has nothing to do with the decision of opposition parties to hold political rallies, as it is their own concern. He said he will again contact the opposition to convince them to attend the meeting. He said he wants the opposition to talk in the National Assembly. He said Rules 28 and 29 allow him to form such a committee.