DPO orders crackdown on drug peddlers

JHANG: District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Khan Virk Wednesday directed SDPOs and SHOs to step up crackdown on drug peddlers and proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders. Addressing a meeting held to review the crime situation, the DPO directed the SDPOs of Jhang Sadar, Jhang City, Shorkot, Ahmedpur Sial and Athara Hazari circles to visit police stations and resolve public grievances. He said police officials involved in corruption, abuse of power and misbehaviour with public would not be tolerated in the department. The DPO also reviewed the performance of victim response officers who were deployed at police stations level to resolve the complaint of citizens promptly. He directed the SHOs to register FIRs on every complaint. The DPO asked the cops to discourage fake applications. He asked SDPOs and SHOs to expedite crackdown on POs, land grabbers and drug peddlers.