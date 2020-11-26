5,000 women die annually from domestic violence: report

Lahore: An NGO will run a nationwide pledge campaign for the elimination of violence against women. Incidents of violence against women, including domestic violence, murder, rape, child abuse, child marriages, honour killings, harassment and other anti-women cultural practices are on the rise in Pakistan. Studies reveal that 60 percent to 70 percent of women suffer some form of abuse in Pakistan and about 5,000 women are killed annually from domestic violence in the country, with thousands of other women made disabled.

White Ribbon is striving to end violence against women through engaging men and boys to take the pledge; “Never to Commit, Excuse and Remain Silent about Violence Against Women.”

White Ribbon is men’s movement to end violence against women with a unique approach of addressing the patriarchal mindset of individuals and society. Expressing concerns on the current condition of Pakistani women, White Ribbon CEO Omer Aftab stressed the need to take immediate steps for eradication of violence against women. One out of five women faces domestic violence in Pakistan and the ratio has alarmingly increased by 20 per cent in recent years. Protection of women’s rights is an ongoing struggle and all the stakeholders must join hands for this cause, he said. “We believe it is not sufficient to create awareness about women’s rights among women only, men must join them; to encourage norms of consent, respect and gender equality; to challenge the unfair power relations which promote gender-based violence,” he said.