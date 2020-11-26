Man killed, three injured in accident

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and another three sustained critical injuries when a taxicab collided head-on with a mini truck at Hazara Expressway near here on Wednesday. The taxicab, which was on its way to Shinkiari from Mansehra, collided with a speeding truck near Pano Dehrai area. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced one Mohammad Rafique as dead. Three other injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.