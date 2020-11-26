Steps to rein in virus won’t harm livelihoods: PM

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said his government will not close factories and other sources of livelihoods as intensive care units across Pakistan near capacity as a second, deadlier wave of the coronavirus builds momentum and officials struggle to counter public indifference to the pandemic.

Talking to media in Lahore, he appealed to the nation to strictly adhere to coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOP) — like wearing face masks, which he said is the easiest precaution to take — and other measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The development came as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed 3,009 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the 24-hours leading to Wednesday, taking active cases to 42,115, while 59 more lost their lives due to Covid.

The Prime Minister warned that pressure on hospitals as well as on Pakistan’s economy will mount if SOPs are not followed in letter and spirit. And in a conversation with the World Economic Forum, Khan said he worries that after successfully overcoming the first wave, the people have become nonchalant and are not taking precautions. There are at least 2,355 corona patients admitted across the country, 303 of are on ventilator. Several doctors told AFP that hospitals are having to turn away suspected Covid-19 patients, with the potential for a major health care crisis increasing daily.

“The coming two weeks are critical and our situation is going to worsen,” said Qaisar Sajjad, secretary general of the Pakistan Medical Association. “Around 95 per cent of the beds are occupied. Only a few hospitals still have capacity—but most of the hospitals are full and refusing to take more patients.” Sajjad said the virus was proving “far more lethal” this time around. Authorities this week ordered the closure of educational institutes and banned indoor dining at restaurants. The new outbreak has surprised Pakistan, where for months many have been saying the pandemic was done.

Pakistan has confirmed more than 382,000 cases including over 7,800 deaths since the virus arrived in late February. By contrast India, with a population five times the size, has recorded about 17 times more deaths.

Faisal Sultan, the Prime Minister’s special assistant on health, said the “death ratio”—the number of people with Covid-19 who die from the disease—was rising, and officials warn that more and more people are testing positive. “The current wave of Covid-19 is more lethal,” Sultan said. “The pandemic is fast spreading and we should all be concerned”.

In Lahore, Khizer Hayat, who chairs Punjab province’s Young Doctors Association, said ventilators were running short and critical care units were full. “Coronavirus is at its worst right now in Pakistan,” Hayat said, urging the government to impose full lockdowns.

He said the nation contained the spread of the first wave of the coronavirus due to the complete support of the people, especially the Ulema.

He also said his party had postponed their public rallies to avoid spreading the contagion. He added that the government would not allow anyone, including the opposition, to endanger people’s lives by holding public rallies. “They will not get any NRO by organising mass gatherings and they should refrain from jeopardising people’s lives,” he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition skipped a parliamentary panel meeting on Covid-19 on Wednesday. Information minister Shibli Faraz said the opposition parties’ boycott of the parliamentary committee’s meeting on Covid-19 “once again proves that the national interest, people’s health and economic development are not among their priorities”.

Addressing media after the meeting, Faraz said the meeting was held to develop a consensus on tackling the second wave of the coronavirus, and urged unity in larger national interest.

Faraz said the opposition “talks about democracy and democratic norms but practically they do not care for them”. “There are some national issues which should be above politics and be tackled with a joint strategy,” he added.

“After the failure of the [PDM’s] Peshawar rally the opposition should adopt a sensible approach and cancel its future rallies,” he added. “For personal gains, the opposition parties are playing with the lives of the people.” —News Desk/Agencies