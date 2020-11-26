Rain hits women T20 cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The third match of the National Triangular T20 Womenâ€™s Cricket Championship between PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
The next match will be played between Dynamites and Blasters at the same venue today (Thursday).