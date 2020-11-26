TPL Insurance joins UNEP FI

KARACHI: TPL Insurance has joined the United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) by signing its Principles of Sustainable Insurance (PSI), a statement said on Wednesday.

This is the first time an insurance company of Pakistan has become a signatory to UNEP FI’s PSI, it added.

The UNEP FI is a strategic partnership between the UN Environment Program and the global financial sector to advance sustainable finance.

More than 300 financial institutions work with the UN Environment to understand emerging environmental, social and governance issues, why they matter to the finance industry, and how to address them in banking, insurance and investment decision-making and market practice, it said. TPL Insurance will be a part of the global community of banks, insurers and investors committed towards sustainable development.

The company will continue to put sustainability at the heart of its business strategies and long-term plans, working with key stakeholders to raise awareness of actions to be taken to manage the country’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues, it added.