Economy on verge of collapse: Baloch

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has sounded a serious warning that the country’s economy has almost collapsed due to ill planning of the PTI rulers.

Addressing a meeting on Wednesday, he said the government was in full control of the mafias, feudal lords and agents of imperialistic forces, which dictated it to raise the prices of basic commodities which were touching the skies. He said people were starving because they lost buying capacity due to unavailability of earning opportunities in the market.

In the prevailing crises, he said, the government and mainstream opposition parties had completely turned blind eyes to the plight of the public. Meanwhile, JI secretary general Amirul Azeem said JI will hold the fourth protest rally in its campaign against price hike, bad governance of PTI government and interests based economy, in Lower Dir on Sunday.

In a statement from Mansoora on Wednesday, he said huge gatherings during the three rallies in Bajaur, Buner and Mingora proved masses were not satisfied with the policies of the government. The incapable rulers, he said, not only continued the policies of the previous governments, they brought further deterioration in key sectors.