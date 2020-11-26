Prisoner dies of cardiac arrest

LAHORE:An under-trial prisoner died of cardiac arrest in Camp Jail on Wednesday. The prisoner identified as Shahbaz Gujjar was a resident of Sanda and was imprisoned in Camp Jail in a murder case registered against him in Shafiqabad police station in 2003. Body was shifted to morgue.

Meanwhile, another under-trail prisoner died of medical complications in a local hospital on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Shahzad Saleem. He was accused in a case (No 40/20) registered by FIA under Sections 420/68/71. He was shifted to Services Hospital where he expired. The body was removed to morgue.