25 corona patients die, 648 new cases in Punjab

LAHORE:Twenty-five Covid-19 patients died and 648 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Wednesday.

The toll of fatalities rose to 2,904 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 115,786 in the province. Out of a total of 115,786 infections in Punjab, 113,006 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 15,298 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,893,236 in the province.