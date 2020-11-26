Punjab notifies schools closure

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab School Education Department has said that all on-campus teaching/learning activities in all public and private schools including tuition centres/academies, taken over Madaris and all Autonomous Educational Institutions, under the administrative control this department, shall remain suspended from 26.11.2020 to 24.12.2020 in the wake of pandemic (COVID-19).
The School Education Department issued this notification on Wednesday in pursuance of the decision of National Command & Operations Centre (NCOC). The department, however, will separately issue instructions for teaching/learning from home/online, etc.