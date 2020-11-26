Balochistan, Punjab uplift equally important: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the development of Balochistan along with the progress of Punjab is equally important for him. A delegation led by Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Industries Minister Haji Muhammad Khan Toor Utman Khel called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office, Wednesday.

The delegation thanked the chief minister for his exemplary initiatives taken for the welfare and betterment of the people of Balochistan. Finance Minister for Balochistan Zahoor Ahmad Buledi lauded the spirit of Usman Buzdar for working together for the strengthening, development and progress of Pakistan. He said that Usman Buzdar had played a commendable role in promoting the harmony between Punjab and Balochistan and won the hearts of Baloch people. Balochistan Industries Minister Haji Muhammad Khan Toor Utman Khel appreciated the services of Usman Buzdar for promoting provincial harmony. He said that Usman Buzdar has played the role of an elder brother in the true sense.

Talking to the delegation, Usman Buzdar said that the development of Balochistan along with the progress of Punjab was equally important for him; that is why there is the quota of Baloch students in Punjab's public and private universities. The quota for female students from Balochistan has been increased in eight women's universities of Punjab and 360 seats have been reserved for female Baloch students, the chief minister said adding that two seats would be reserved in every degree programme of every women’s university in Punjab.

The chief minister said the Punjab government had started various development projects in Balochistan as a goodwill gesture, including setting up of Punjab House in Gwadar and a centre for the devotees in Taftan. A technical college is being established in Kharan. Similarly, a branch of Bank of Punjab and Rescue 1122 Centre is being established in Musa Khel besides providing transport and other facilities for the college. A hospital is also being set up in Turbat.

Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government was playing a comprehensive role in the development of Balochistan. People from Balochistan are respectable to us. He maintained that he always found love and respect whenever he visited in Balochistan. Punjab will continue to play its role of an elder brother, Usman Buzdar concluded.

Police station culture: Usman Buzdar has appreciated Sialkot Airport Police Station staff for redressing complainants’ problems. On the directions of Usman Buzdar, Sialkot DPO Hassan Asad Alvi has given a cash reward of Rs one lakh to SHO, front desk staff and other officials and commendatory certificates. The chief minister said the government salutes those police officials who redressed the problems of complainants in police stations on priority. The government will continue to support and encourage dutiful officers, CM added.

He said treating the complainants with kind and polite behaviour is the duty of police officials. He said significant change has been seen in police culture. The police station culture in Punjab has changed significantly, he said.

The police have been given freedom in discharge of their duties. Rewards for good performance whereas punishment for those who will show no interest in discharging their duties, Usman Buzdar warned.

Condolences: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of former Naval Chief Admiral (r) Fasih Bokhari. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.