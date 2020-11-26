Online classes begin today as educational institutions shut

In the wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, all educational institutes across the province are supposed to suspended on-campus learning activities from today (November 26) following a notification issued by the school education & literacy department to implement the inter-provincial education ministers conference’s decision taken on November 23.

Also, public libraries functioning under the culture, tourism, antiquities and archives department will remain closed from today onwards. However, the policy of ‘work from home’ for 50 per cent of the staffers will be followed and the remaining 50 per cent employees will attend their respective libraries on alternative days.

Those who would perform their duties have been directed to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced by the government.

The notification issued by the school literacy department on Wednesday read: “The home learning activities through online classes, tele-learning and weekly homework assisgments will be given to the students through WhatsApp massages, emails or in person on a weekly basis.”

The very possible way, however, would be adopted to continue home based learning, online and distance education to overcome the academic losses of the students. Later on, detailed guidelines for online classes, tele-learning and other mode of education will be issued, the notification read.

Apart from the educational institutes, the boards which conduct examinations have informed the parents and students that the enrollment and examination sections of these bodies would be functioning as earlier.

In this regards, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi has directed the students to wear masks and follow the SOPs whenever they visit the board offices.

Meanwhile, the college education department through a circular has informed the students and faculty members that all the colleges would remain closed. Many universities, including the University of Karachi (KU), Federal Urdu University of Science, Arts and Technology, Sindh University and others have also announced that their on-campus academic activities would remain suspended.

However, the universities and boards department Sindh has not circulated any official statement or notification regarding the closure of classes at varsities.

A notification issued by the KU on Wednesday states that “physical classes, exams, activities in research labs and libraries have been suspended… The canteen will be shuttered. General public and students are advised to avoid visiting the university offices and department.”

On other hand, the fate of religious seminaries where millions of children are studying still hangs in the balance. According to the spokesperson of the Wifaqul Madaris — a body that recognises and conducts exams of madrasas, the religious seminaries across the country would remain open. However, the high-ups of the body would convene a meeting the in coming days to discuss the issue.