Dr Shahzad Waseem praises Ashrafi for promoting interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council chairman and PM’s special assistant Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi Tuesday called on Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem. Both discussed important issues and country’s political situation.

Dr Shahzad Waseem welcomed Allama Tahir Ashrafi and lauded his efforts for promotion of interfaith harmony. He added inter-Muslim unity was the need of the hour. “Joint efforts are needed to promote religious solidarity and interfaith harmony. The government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is taking steps to promote interfaith harmony,” he added.

He noted that premier has expressed the sentiments of Muslims at every forum, including the United Nations and he sent a clear message to the world that freedom of speech cannot be allowed to hurt the feelings of Muslims.

“The growing trend of Islamophobia can be dangerous. Practical steps were needed to avoid a clash of civilizations. Incidents of blasphemous sketches, spreading religious hatred and creating misunderstandings between religions are reprehensible,” he added. He said the government strived for interfaith tolerance, as peaceful coexistence was important for socio-economic development.