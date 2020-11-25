Pak envoy presents his credentials to president of Belarus

MINSK: The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Republic of Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan presented his credentials to the President of Belarus, His Excellency Alexander Lukashenko, said a press release.

The Pakistani diplomat emphasized good relations with Belarus in many areas. The head of state said in this regard: “We should not allow any pauses in our intensive relations. Please convey this message to the prime minister: we need to add an impetus to bilateral relations today.”

The president also stressed Belarus' readiness to intensify cooperation with Pakistan. Receiving the credentials, Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that after the opening of their diplomatic missions, Minsk and Islamabad have made a real breakthrough in all areas of interaction and urged to harness the existing achievements and focue more on industry, agriculture, education, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. Belarus is looking forward to a visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ambassador Khan is a career diplomat, with over 20 years of experience. He has served in the embassies of Pakistan in Indonesia, Germany, Hungary, Syria and Saudi Arabia in different capacities besides working at the Headquarters in Islamabad in Americas Division, Africa Division, Europe Division and Human Resource Division.