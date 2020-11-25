CPEC chairman calls on Buzdar

LAHORE: China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed the progress made on CPEC-related projects in the province.

The proposal of constructing China Centre/CPEC Tower in Lahore was concurred with, and both further agreed to take coordinated steps for the promotion of agricultural research, especially seed development.

The chief minister said as much as 13,000 acres of land will be utilised for seed development and other agricultural research purposes. The information desks will be set up in China Centre/CPEC Tower to provide necessary information to local investors about the huge Chinese industrial sector under one roof, he added.

The government will extend necessary support to Chinese investors for setting up industries in the province, and they will also be offered several incentives along with security, he assured. The CM emphasised that transparency and observance of rules should be ensured for the allotment of industrial plots. Similarly, full implementation on guiding principles be ensured for industrial development, he maintained. The CM said feasible recommendations should be presented for the solution of problems of the industrialists. Regulations should be given final shape at the earliest for industrial development as the CPEC has given a new dimension to Pakistan-China relations, he added.

The CPEC chairman said the speed of work has been accelerated on the projects as it’s very important for country’s economy. Pakistan will also benefit from Chinese expertise in the agriculture sector as it has tremendous growth potential. The completion of CPEC projects will boost national economy, he added. Board of Investment Pakistan Chairman Atif Bukhari and secretary BoI were present on the occasion along with provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, adviser Dr Salman Shah, PBIT Chairman Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, chief secretary, SMBR and P&D chairman.