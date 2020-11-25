Literary event held at Arid University

Rawalpindi : A literary and cultural event held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday, which included a dialogue on impact of art & literature on the society with the discussion on Allama Iqbal's poetry, his ideology, musical performance on Kalam-e Iqbal, poetry competition, mushaira and cultural show.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman participated as a chief guest along with the renowned personalities of the country related to art, literature & culture Prof. Jalil Aali, Dr. Fakhira Nourin, Abdul Qadir Tabaan and Abdul Basit Saim.

Addressing the participants the VC, PMAS-AAUR Dr. Zaman said that Art, Literature & Culture is as necessary and important for the students as education.