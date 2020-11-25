CM Mahmood Khan takes complaints from citizens through phone

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday visited his complaint cell where he took the public complaints through telephone calls.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Advisor to CM for Science Technology and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash were also present, said an official handout. The chief minister on the complaint of a resident of Gulbahar in Peshawar against police about the motorcycle lifting case, ordered the immediate suspension of the Muharrirs of Gulbahar and Chamkani police stations. He ordered the relevant officials to seek an explanation from the station house officers of both police stations for negligence in duties. Responding to a complaint of a citizen from Peshawar Cantonment about the lack of sanitation issue, the chief minister ordered the Tehsil Municipal Officer of Town-3 to resolve the issue within three days. A citizen from Kohat complained against a patwari for taking extra money from him in a mutation case. Mahmood khan ordered the immediate suspension of the patwari. He directed the Kohat commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit him a report. The chief minister said patwari should be sacked and extra money taken by him be returned to the complainant proves to be true.

Regarding complaint of a citizen from Hangu about a murder case, he ordered the police to arrest the accused within a week time. He said in case of a failure, all the relevant Hangu cops, including the district police officer, should be suspended. On the complaint of a resident of Haripur about the delay by the local police in lodging the first information report in a car in a snatching case, the chief minister directed the district police officer to recover the vehicle and submit a report. Talking on this occasion, Mahmood Khan said the Complaint Cell would be strengthened and that he would visit the cell once a month to take the public complaints.

He said the cabinet members would visit the complaint cell as well on a regular basis to ensure the timely and quick address of citizens complaints. The chief minister directed the relevant authorities to issue a proper schedule for the ministers’ visits to the complaint cell. He directed to ensure the presence of the officials of all the relevant departments during his next visit to the cell.