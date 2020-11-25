Nawaz Sharif not showing up in court deliberately, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was fully aware about court proceedings pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield references against him and skipping his attendance deliberately.

The Foreign Office submitted the report regarding the service of arrest warrants at Sharif’s residence abroad. It stated that print and electronic media had also broadcast the news related to the publishing of advertisement in media to summon the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo.

The notices had been received at the residence of Sharif in London, which were served through Royal Mail service, it added. A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing on the appeals filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and former premier Sharif in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar, Foreign Ministry’s Director European Affairs Mubashir Khan, NAB’s Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Bharwana and Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, besides assistant directors Ijaz Khan and Tariq Masood from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Lahore, appeared before the court.

During the course of the proceeding, additional attorney general said the court order had been complied with and two reports had been submitted. Advertisement of Sharif’s summons had been published in newspapers and the notices had also been displayed outside the Lahore residence of Sharif as well as the court, he added.

The court was told that advertisement of the summons was published in London and Pakistani newspapers on October 19. The NAB officials said the statements of the officers who sent and pasted the advertisements should be recorded. Justice Farooq asked: “Whether the statements of both the officers should be recorded today.”

To which, the additional prosecutor general asked the court to record the statements of the officers as soon as it deemed fit. The additional attorney general requested the court that two weeks should be given for submission of complete documents and recording of the statements.

At this, the court ruled that it will record statements of the relevant officials on the next hearing on December 2 and directed the agency for submitting all relevant records by that date. The court directed the additional prosecutor general to satisfy as to whether Sharif had the right to engage a counsel to defend himself. The court also asked the NAB to provide judicial assistance at the next hearing.