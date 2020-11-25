Amjad takes charge as NRAP president

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi took charge as the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) president during the annual general and executive committee meeting of the association here on Tuesday.
Later talking to â€˜The Newsâ€™, NRAP Executive Vice President Javed Lodhi said that the newly elected president promised all out support for the game of shooting.