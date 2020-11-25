close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
Our Correspondent 
November 25, 2020

Amjad takes charge as NRAP president

Sports

Our Correspondent 
November 25, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi took charge as the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) president during the annual general and executive committee meeting of the association here on Tuesday.

Later talking to â€˜The Newsâ€™, NRAP Executive Vice President Javed Lodhi said that the newly elected president promised all out support for the game of shooting.

