Wed Nov 25, 2020
November 25, 2020

Sufi nights

Lahore

November 25, 2020

LAHORE:A meeting chaired by Adviser to Chief Minister, Asif Mehmood has decided to promote “Night Tourism”, at tourist spots as well as at heritage sites.

TDCP Board of Directors Chairman Dr Suhail Zafar Cheema, Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar, Archaeology DG and other officials were present during the meeting. The adviser said that under the night tourism programme, events like Sufi nights and musical concerts would be organised at major tourist destinations.

