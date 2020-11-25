LAHORE:A meeting chaired by Adviser to Chief Minister, Asif Mehmood has decided to promote “Night Tourism”, at tourist spots as well as at heritage sites.

TDCP Board of Directors Chairman Dr Suhail Zafar Cheema, Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar, Archaeology DG and other officials were present during the meeting. The adviser said that under the night tourism programme, events like Sufi nights and musical concerts would be organised at major tourist destinations.