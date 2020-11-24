KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has issued a new set of conditions and SOPs for businesses in view of the spiraling Covid-19 infections. The notification would last till Jan 31.

According to the notification, wearing masks has been made mandatory at all the government and private offices and public places. The order outlaws marriagefunctions in closed door marquees. Only 200 guests would be allowed at marriages to be held at open places. The functions must be over by 9pm and the buffet would not be allowed and the food would only be served to the guests in packets.

The Commissioner, Karachi, Iftikhar Shalwani, also banned indoor dinning at hotels and restaurants. Restaurants would only serve food outdoors and they must close by 10pm. But outdoor delivery would be permitted.

Similarly, the provincial home department has also directed closure of all cinemas, mazars and gyms.According to the notification, all the business centres and shops would remain open from 6am to 6pm. They would remain closed on Friday and Sunday except the grocery stores and other items of daily need. The relevant deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure compliance of the orders.

Geo News adds: The government and private offices would only allow 50 per cent employees to work at a time while the remaining would return to work on the basis of regular rotations.