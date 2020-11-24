13 more succumb to Covid-19, 498 new cases reported in Punjab in one day

LAHORE: Thirteen Covid-19 patients died and another 498 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Monday.

The toll of fatalities was raised to 2,861 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 114,508 in the province. Out of a total of 114,508 infections in Punjab, as many as 111,728 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 12,607 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,862,260 in the province.

After 2,861 fatalities and recovery of a total of 98,019 patients, as many as 13,628 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.