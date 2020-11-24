GCU seminar for promoting fish farming

LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar at Government College University (GCU) Lahore have emphasised on growing fisheries industry on scientific grounds, saying that the country has a great potential for fish farming which needed government support and collaboration among universities, research institutions and farming industry.

“This can only be achieved if people from industry, academia, investors and government work together and transform this into research oriented industry,” the VC said. Prof Zaidi said that this PFS headquarters would work towards building trust amongst our partners. He proposed the establishment of centre of excellence in the research of fisheries and aquaculture. He offered the availability of resources and technical skills of the university to the industrial partners suggesting that a viable collaborative working model could be devised.

Dr Noor Elahi and Sami Ullah Khan highlighted the challenges and opportunities to establish a fish hatchery in Pakistan, saying that some organisations should provide funding facilities for fisheries sector.

GCU Zoology Department Chairperson Prof Dr Atif Yaqub said the growth rate of aquaculture was quite low in Pakistan. Keeping this in view, he said, the importance of World Fisheries Day was further increased in Pakistan so that local farmers, businessmen and society in general could be made aware of the significance in this filed.