Govt, Opp united on Kashmir issue: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that every Pakistani, including the government and the opposition, is united on the Kashmir issue.

Kashmir is still the lifeblood of Pakistan and 220 million Pakistanis are ready to sacrifice their lives for its independence, he added. He said Narendra Modi was the world's greatest terrorist and murderer of humanity.

The governor expressed these views while addressing a "Kashmir Conference" at Governor’s House, here Monday. Provincial Information Adviser Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MPA Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Kashmiri Leader Kanwal Hayat, MPA Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh, Mufti Abdul Qawi, Chairman Red Crescent Abrar-ul-Haq and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Indian forces under the leadership of Narendra Modi had broken the mountains of oppression on Kashmir and there is no doubt that since Narendra Modi came to power, after Indian Punjab, now Kashmir is also like this. He is committing genocide and has become the biggest terrorist in the world. He said that today not only Kashmir but also other minorities, including Muslims inside India were being killed by RSS terrorists in broad daylight and the world remained a silent spectator which was not acceptable at all. He demanded the world take serious notice of this and stop India from this terrorism.

“I am in touch with the European Parliament, including the UK, on the Kashmir issue and the Kashmir issue is being raised at all levels” said Sarwar. He said that in IOK, children were being killed in front of their parents and unfortunately Indian atrocities were not ending and the whole world knew it.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved that he was the ambassador of Kashmiris by highlighting the Kashmir issue all over the world and was raising his voice at every forum for the liberation of Kashmir. Every person living in Pakistan stands with Kashmiris and today even major media groups from all over the world are exposing Indian terrorism, she said adding that we stand with Kashmiri brethren and Insha-Allah the time is not far when Kashmir will be free and the atrocities of India will end forever.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said there was no precedent for the atrocities being perpetrated on Kashmiris by India even in Hitler's time. The time has come for other international bodies, including the United Nations, to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Resolutions instead of being a silent spectator, because until the Kashmir issue is resolved, there can be no peace in the region. Other speakers also expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and strongly condemned Indian atrocities.