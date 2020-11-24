NUMS holds symposium on ‘Clinical Trials’

Rawalpindi:Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) organised a one day scientific symposium on ‘Clinical Trials’ at Army Medical College. Surgeon General/ DGMS(IS) Lt. Gen Nigar Johar, HI(M) was the chief guest, says a press release.

Since compliance with national and international regulatory standards is an integral component of Clinical Studies, this symposium was organized to familiarize NUMS’ faculty, researchers, clinical units and representatives of armed forces medical institutes with the regulations governing the conduct of clinical trials and registration processes.

While speaking on the occasion, the Surgeon General applauded the role of NUMS on initiating the process of creating linkages with organizations such as DRAP. She further stated that such collaborations will help address the lack of cutting edge research while adhering to world class regulatory standards. She also recognised the visionary leadership of NUMS Vice Chancellor Lt Gen (r) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed, HI(M), which has enabled NUMS achieve a lot within a short span of time.

Addressing the audience, NUMS vice chancellor expressed great satisfaction regarding the MoU signed between NUMS and DRAP. He stated that this collaboration would usher a new era of research-based health care backed by international regulatory standards in the country. He further stated that NUMS being a research-based medical university would render all possible cooperation to DRAP for implementation of their envisioned standards. He stated that NUMS believes in experiential learning that integrates theoretical knowledge with hands-on practical application & skills and regularly organizes such events. NUMS Institute of Advanced Studies and Research (NIASR), a 33,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art research facility is also being planned at Rawalpindi to support our research based endeavors.

DRAP CEO Dr. Asim Rauf during his address highlighted the role of DRAP and academia. He stated that this collaboration between NUMS and DRAP will prove to be a stepping stone and will be the game changer in streamlining actual research with global standards thus encouraging research-based institutions learn, adopt and practice international criteria while developing new drugs and innovations.

The event started with welcome address by DG Medicine/ Dean Faculty of Medicine NUMS followed by state of the art lectures from DRAP officials on topics including Role of DRAP in Academia, Process of Approvals and Regulations of Clinical Site & Trial and Process of Registration of Drugs. The event concluded with an interactive Q&A Session and exchange of souvenirs.