Authorities urged to impose smart lockdown

MULTAN: The Multan District Health Authorities Monday asked the district administration to impose smart lockdown at four new places in the city in the wake of fast spike in coronavirus cases.

The smart lockdown is recommended at News Multan Colony D-block, Shah Rukin Alam H-Street, Officers Colony and Mumtazabad. Eleven cases of coronavirus virus have been reported at various places on November 23.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abida Farid has submitted a report to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khattak seeking smart lockdown. Meanwhile, the city district administration launched a crackdown on violators of coronavirus SOPs and sealed ten shops. Meanwhile, the district administration has tightened steps and imposed restrictions.

Police register 186 cases over violation of corona SOPs: The district police have registered 186 cases against violators of coronavirus SOPs during the ongoing month across the district. According to police sources, the department was taking strict action on violations of corona SOPs in order to play its role in controlling virus from spreading. The police officials were also cooperating with the district administration in implementation of SOPs and sealing shops and hotels on violations. However, police had also increased force at different sensitive places in order to prevent any untoward incident and violations of SOPs. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan urged masses to follow government instructions in order to protect themselves and others from the deadly virus. He said that the second wave of the virus becoming more powerful day by day and it could be controlled through adopting precautionary measures.