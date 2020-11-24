FIR lodged three days after baby girl’s abduction

The FIR of the abduction of a two-month-old girl was registered on Monday three days after the baby girl was kidnapped near Char Minar Chowrangi within the jurisdiction of the Bahadurabad police station.

Police investigators have obtained CCTV footage of the incident, which shows that a veiled woman kidnapped the baby girl, Huma, daughter of Amjad. The father of the abducted girl registered a case of kidnapping against an unidentified woman at the New Town police station and the investigation of the case was transferred to the Anti-Violent Crime Unit.

Police said the abducted girl’s father told them that his wife along with his sister had taken the girl to a hospital. After visiting the doctor, they were sitting outside the hospital where a woman clad in a burqa arrived and asked Amjad’s wife to give her the daughter as she was crying.

“My sister was at the book stall while my wife was sitting with my daughter when the woman came,” Amjad explained. “She (kidnapper) asked my wife to give the baby to her so that she could make pacify her. Soon after my wife give her my daughter, she suddenly took her away.”

The complainant said the incident took place three days ago and since then they were looking for the woman but when they failed to find that woman, the family approached the police and registered a kidnapping case.