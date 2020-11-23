Youth commits suicide

KASUR: A youth committed suicide near Raja Jang on Sunday. Waqas was facing financial constraints and when his parents reprimanded him he drank pesticide and died.

BANDITS KILL ACCOMPLICE: A dacoit was shot dead by his accomplices near Changa Manga on Saturday night. According to police, one Ali Raza was travelling near Pul-e-Gharawan Khara on his motorbike when some robbers intercepted him and snatched Rs 5,500 from him. He resisted and grappled with the gunmen. Two bandits started firing and bullets hit their accomplices identified as Asif and Sajid. As a result, Asif died on the spot and Sajid suffered critical bullet injuries and was arrested by police, while the other dacoits fled the scene.